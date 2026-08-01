Sotera Health Company $SHC Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,162,191 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,390,132 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.21% of Sotera Health worth $131,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sotera Health alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $370,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,200 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,645,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,228,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1,206.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $19.00 target price on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sotera Health

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $193,194,516.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Sotera Health Company has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sotera Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sotera Health wasn't on the list.

While Sotera Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here