Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,241 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 341,964 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Nomad Foods worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 87.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Nomad Foods from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.50.

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Nomad Foods Stock Up 2.0%

Nomad Foods stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.00 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nomad Foods

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $913,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 116,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,067,443.08. This trade represents a 591.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Brisby acquired 150,000 shares of Nomad Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $1,468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,813.26. This trade represents a 28.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 264,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,538 in the last 90 days. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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