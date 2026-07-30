South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 39,606 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,558 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 39,606 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.56% of PVH worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,552 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Get PVH alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PVH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PVH wasn't on the list.

While PVH currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here