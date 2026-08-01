South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 19.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,360 shares of the company's stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,057 shares of the company's stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company's stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,127.87. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.82. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

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