South Dakota Investment Council Has $12.81 Million Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,477 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,318 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of Smurfit Westrock worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SW

Key Stories Impacting Smurfit Westrock

Here are the key news stories impacting Smurfit Westrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Smurfit Westrock reported second-quarter revenue of $8.03 billion, above analysts’ $7.91 billion estimate and up 1.1% year over year. The company also generated $765 million in operating cash flow. Smurfit Westrock Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Smurfit Westrock reported second-quarter revenue of $8.03 billion, above analysts’ $7.91 billion estimate and up 1.1% year over year. The company also generated $765 million in operating cash flow. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.8%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.8%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on SW from $65 to $71 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, indicating continued confidence in the company’s longer-term potential. JPMorgan price target report

JPMorgan raised its price target on from $65 to $71 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, indicating continued confidence in the company’s longer-term potential. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $1.14 billion, representing a 14.2% margin. Some analysts view the current cost pressure as a near-term issue that could mask a stronger earnings opportunity in 2027.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $1.14 billion, representing a 14.2% margin. Some analysts view the current cost pressure as a near-term issue that could mask a stronger earnings opportunity in 2027. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.35 per share, below the $0.42 consensus estimate and down from $0.45 a year earlier. The miss was attributed primarily to higher freight and other input costs. SW Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.35 per share, below the $0.42 consensus estimate and down from $0.45 a year earlier. The miss was attributed primarily to higher freight and other input costs. Negative Sentiment: Management reduced its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to $4.9 billion–$5.1 billion, reinforcing concerns that elevated freight, energy and operating costs will continue to weigh on profitability.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 5.2%

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio is 251.39%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

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