South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,487 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 286,874 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company's stock.

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Century Aluminum Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CENX opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. Century Aluminum Company has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENX. Weiss Ratings lowered Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on Century Aluminum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

See Also

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