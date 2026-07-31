South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 433.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,022 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 829 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,186,530. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, China Intl Cap raised shares of Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.48.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix signed a reported $500 million global licensing agreement for “The Walking Dead” universe. The deal could support viewing engagement, subscriber retention and advertising revenue, although the content cost will weigh on near-term economics. Netflix lands global streaming deal for The Walking Dead

Netflix signed a reported for “The Walking Dead” universe. The deal could support viewing engagement, subscriber retention and advertising revenue, although the content cost will weigh on near-term economics. Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s selective push into live programming is attracting subscribers and boosting engagement and advertising opportunities. The reported agreement to carry the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the United States and Canada could strengthen its live-content strategy, though the rights reportedly cost about $200 million. Netflix’s Live Content Push

Netflix’s selective push into live programming is attracting subscribers and boosting engagement and advertising opportunities. The reported agreement to carry the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the United States and Canada could strengthen its live-content strategy, though the rights reportedly cost about $200 million. Positive Sentiment: Streaming continues to gain share of television viewing, and one analyst publicly recommended Netflix as an investment idea, offering some support for the long-term growth case. Netflix on CNBC’s Final Trades

Netflix Trading Down 0.6%

NFLX stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $126.71. The stock has a market cap of $304.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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