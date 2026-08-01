South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,507,067.70. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $2,322,674.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,703. The trade was a 46.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $468.00.

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Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

ROP opened at $391.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $556.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.71 and a 200-day moving average of $352.91.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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