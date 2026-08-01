South Dakota Investment Council Sells 44,448 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 44,448 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Nucor were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 660,469 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 164,454 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 17.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Nucor by 532.1% during the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 121,945 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 102,654 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nucor by 4.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $54,756,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $257.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $131.32 and a 12-month high of $270.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $242.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.15 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nucor from $283.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Trending Headlines about Nucor

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Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,879 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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