South Dakota Investment Council Sells 49,772 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,510 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 49,772 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher oil prices could support ExxonMobil’s cash flow and profit expectations, particularly ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 31. Analysts and market commentators are looking for stronger results, while the company’s long record of dividend increases and planned $20 billion annual share repurchases remain important shareholder-return advantages. Exxon Mobil Stock Trades Higher Wednesday: What's Driving the Move?

Higher oil prices could support ExxonMobil’s cash flow and profit expectations, particularly ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 31. Analysts and market commentators are looking for stronger results, while the company’s long record of dividend increases and planned $20 billion annual share repurchases remain important shareholder-return advantages. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The initiative could strengthen Exxon’s lower-carbon services and strategic relationship with a major midstream operator, although the financial impact is likely longer term. ExxonMobil agrees to new CCS project with Williams

ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The initiative could strengthen Exxon’s lower-carbon services and strategic relationship with a major midstream operator, although the financial impact is likely longer term. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil is being highlighted as a favored energy holding in President Donald Trump’s disclosures and as a value stock by Zacks. These references may support investor interest, but they do not change the company’s near-term earnings or valuation.

ExxonMobil is being highlighted as a favored energy holding in President Donald Trump’s disclosures and as a value stock by Zacks. These references may support investor interest, but they do not change the company’s near-term earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America downgraded XOM from “buy” to “neutral,” citing limited remaining upside despite raising its price target to $158. The downgrade adds pressure after the stock’s strong year-to-date performance and premium valuation. Exxon Mobil Offers Limited Upside Potential

Bank of America downgraded XOM from “buy” to “neutral,” citing limited remaining upside despite raising its price target to $158. The downgrade adds pressure after the stock’s strong year-to-date performance and premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: A hawkish shift from several Federal Reserve officials weighed on the broader market. Higher-for-longer interest rates could limit appetite for richly valued equities, even as energy companies benefit from stronger commodity prices. Stock Market Today, July 29

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average is $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $649.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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