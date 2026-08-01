South Dakota Investment Council Takes $1.12 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,582,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increases boosted sentiment. Morgan Stanley, BTIG, and Citi raised their Datadog targets to $300, $289, and $300, respectively, while maintaining bullish ratings. The revisions reflect growing confidence in Datadog’s fundamentals and helped drive a sharp recent rally. Datadog Jumped 7.7% Following Upward Price Target Revisions

Morgan Stanley, BTIG, and Citi raised their Datadog targets to $300, $289, and $300, respectively, while maintaining bullish ratings. The revisions reflect growing confidence in Datadog’s fundamentals and helped drive a sharp recent rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand is supporting the growth narrative. An investor letter from Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Datadog’s accelerating growth and potential demand from artificial intelligence workloads. Investors view AI adoption as a catalyst for increased observability, security, and infrastructure-monitoring spending. Datadog Rose on Accelerating Growth and AI-Driven Demand

An investor letter from Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Datadog’s accelerating growth and potential demand from artificial intelligence workloads. Investors view AI adoption as a catalyst for increased observability, security, and infrastructure-monitoring spending. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming earnings expectations are favorable. Zacks and other coverage point to Datadog’s history of earnings surprises and indicators suggesting a potential beat in its upcoming report. Wall Street is also expecting year-over-year earnings growth, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of results. Will Datadog Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks and other coverage point to Datadog’s history of earnings surprises and indicators suggesting a potential beat in its upcoming report. Wall Street is also expecting year-over-year earnings growth, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Cloudaware partnership expands Datadog’s capabilities. Cloudaware LogSight is being added to the Datadog Marketplace, helping customers discover previously unmonitored cloud logs and improve visibility across multicloud environments. The integration could support compliance use cases and broaden Datadog’s platform value. Cloudaware and Datadog Partner on LogSight

Cloudaware LogSight is being added to the Datadog Marketplace, helping customers discover previously unmonitored cloud logs and improve visibility across multicloud environments. The integration could support compliance use cases and broaden Datadog’s platform value. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is the main risk. After a substantial rally, investors are questioning how much upside remains. Datadog trades at elevated valuation multiples, leaving the stock vulnerable to a pullback if earnings, guidance, or AI-related growth fail to exceed already-high expectations. How Much Track Is Left for DDOG Stock?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $26,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,073.60. This represents a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock worth $342,962,652. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $267.97 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $245.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 705.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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