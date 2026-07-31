South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,855 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,771 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dollar General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Dollar General by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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