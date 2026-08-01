South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,045 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,652 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.01. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Maryam S. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,736.80. The trade was a 45.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SF

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

Further Reading

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