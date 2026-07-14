Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 27,178 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,178 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $305.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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