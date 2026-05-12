S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 627 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $420.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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