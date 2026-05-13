Spear Advisors LLC Invests $10.07 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Spear Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,066,000. Marvell Technology makes up 7.1% of Spear Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $175.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s AI narrative got another boost after a report said Nvidia’s latest moves could validate Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s long-term growth story. Article Title

Marvell’s AI narrative got another boost after a report said Nvidia’s latest moves could validate Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies, a move that should strengthen its optical and silicon photonics portfolio and help support higher-speed data center products as AI demand grows. Article Title

Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies, a move that should strengthen its optical and silicon photonics portfolio and help support higher-speed data center products as AI demand grows. Positive Sentiment: Forbes highlighted Marvell as a possible beneficiary of continued AI infrastructure spending, with the stock’s strong year-to-date performance reflecting renewed market enthusiasm for semiconductor names tied to AI buildout. Article Title

Forbes highlighted Marvell as a possible beneficiary of continued AI infrastructure spending, with the stock’s strong year-to-date performance reflecting renewed market enthusiasm for semiconductor names tied to AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, suggesting bearish positioning is not a major new driver for the stock right now.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, suggesting bearish positioning is not a major new driver for the stock right now. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor headlines around peers like Qualcomm and Astera Labs point to continued sector strength, which may be supporting investor sentiment toward Marvell as part of the AI chip trade. Article Title

Broader semiconductor headlines around peers like Qualcomm and Astera Labs point to continued sector strength, which may be supporting investor sentiment toward Marvell as part of the AI chip trade. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat AI backdrop, the stock fell more sharply than the broader market in the latest session, likely reflecting a cooling-off period after its powerful rally and investor caution around stretched expectations. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,688,402.76. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,560 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,662. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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