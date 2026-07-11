Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Acquires New Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 588,830 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,795,000. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 41.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 26.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on F. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of F stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 47,055,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,879,128. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is -38.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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