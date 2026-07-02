Spinnaker Trust Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,377 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 19,294 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust's holdings in Chevron were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $165.70 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $145.47 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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