Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,618,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 953,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.74% of Sprinklr worth $129,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CXM. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sprinklr by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,407 shares of the company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $200,005.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 970,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,905.05. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.55. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.480 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sprinklr, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprinklr wasn't on the list.

While Sprinklr currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here