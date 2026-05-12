Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Stake Boosted by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 316.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 426 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $33,449.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,293.40. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 313 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $26,282.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,959,188.04. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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