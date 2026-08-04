SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,223 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.46% of SPS Commerce worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,389,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,149.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,208 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 90,346 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,389 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.53. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.46 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 13.04%. SPS Commerce's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.840-4.930 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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