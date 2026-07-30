SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Stock Holdings Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,384 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 50,315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of SPS Commerce worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,986 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,792 shares of the software maker's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.82.

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SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $69.40 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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