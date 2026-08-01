Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656,164 shares of the company's stock after selling 172,845 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.91% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $83,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,018 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,279 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,168 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,565 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company's stock.

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Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 3.02. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.09.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYRE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $64.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYRE

Insider Activity at Spyre Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 597,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,084,742.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Thomas Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $5,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,286.40. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,177,617. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

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