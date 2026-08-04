Stableford Capital II LLC Has $716,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,003 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 98,971 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,883 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,749 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $347.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.53, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.73 and a 200 day moving average of $223.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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