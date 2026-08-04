Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 3,992 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong second-quarter growth, supported by robust demand for EPYC server CPUs, Instinct AI accelerators and cloud infrastructure. Data-center revenue is expected to be the central catalyst, with some estimates calling for revenue above $6 billion and total company revenue near $11.2 billion. Can Strong Data Center Revenues Boost AMD's Top Line in Q2 Earnings?

Analysts expect strong second-quarter growth, supported by robust demand for EPYC server CPUs, Instinct AI accelerators and cloud infrastructure. Data-center revenue is expected to be the central catalyst, with some estimates calling for revenue above $6 billion and total company revenue near $11.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI platform is being positioned as a broader challenge to Nvidia’s integrated AI systems, potentially expanding AMD’s opportunity beyond individual GPUs. Bernstein also raised its AI-server forecast ahead of the results. AMD’s Helios Is Coming for Nvidia’s Rack, Not Just Its GPU

AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI platform is being positioned as a broader challenge to Nvidia’s integrated AI systems, potentially expanding AMD’s opportunity beyond individual GPUs. Bernstein also raised its AI-server forecast ahead of the results. Positive Sentiment: A partnership with Core Scientific involving more than 500 megawatts of planned U.S. capacity beginning in 2027 highlights potential long-term demand for AMD-powered AI data-center infrastructure, although the agreement is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Core Scientific partnership with AMD

A partnership with Core Scientific involving more than 500 megawatts of planned U.S. capacity beginning in 2027 highlights potential long-term demand for AMD-powered AI data-center infrastructure, although the agreement is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 8.5% to 9%, reflecting elevated uncertainty. Investors may focus more on forward guidance, AI-server demand and the pace of the Helios ramp than on whether AMD simply beats quarterly estimates. AMD options price a 9% earnings move

Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 8.5% to 9%, reflecting elevated uncertainty. Investors may focus more on forward guidance, AI-server demand and the pace of the Helios ramp than on whether AMD simply beats quarterly estimates. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s valuation has become demanding after the stock more than doubled during the year. Analysts warn that a routine earnings beat may not be sufficient, leaving the shares vulnerable if data-center growth or guidance falls short of exceptionally high expectations. AMD earnings preview

AMD’s valuation has become demanding after the stock more than doubled during the year. Analysts warn that a routine earnings beat may not be sufficient, leaving the shares vulnerable if data-center growth or guidance falls short of exceptionally high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have recently suffered a sharp sector-wide reversal amid concerns about AI-spending profitability, increasing the risk that AMD could decline even on solid results. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest also reported selling $68.1 million of AMD shares in July, including an $11.8 million sale in one day. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold AMD stock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $529.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $484.64 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $515.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $790.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 2.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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