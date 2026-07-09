Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 75,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. $FMNB

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,251 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.66% of Farmers National Banc worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9,065.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,208 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,519 shares of the bank's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,827 shares of the bank's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $837.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Farmers National Banc's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich sold 23,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $331,220.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FMNB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company's primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

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