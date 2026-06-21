Stance Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 204.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.0% of Stance Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $126.82 and a one year high of $558.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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