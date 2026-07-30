Stantec Inc. $STN Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760,103 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 371,841 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.30% of Stantec worth $324,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Stantec by 1,504.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Stantec in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

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Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.92%.Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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