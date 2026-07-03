Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,225 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $54,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.92.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here