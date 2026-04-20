Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,586 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 16,927 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $46,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,596,931,000 after acquiring an additional 577,279 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,840. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,370 shares of company stock worth $608,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's payout ratio is currently 204.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.57.

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Trending Headlines about Starbucks

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Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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