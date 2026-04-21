Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,859 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 77,992 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $49,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 92.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 204.96%.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $114.00 target price on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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