State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.04 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 149.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,894 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,819.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Mosaic's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mosaic's payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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