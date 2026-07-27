State Street Corporation $STT Stock Position Reduced by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lessened its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in State Street were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $185.25 on Monday. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $192.51. The stock's 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm's revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. State Street's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $1,431,084.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,251,403.20. This represents a 13.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $2,260,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 255,512 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,789.20. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 25,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,103 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting State Street

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $176.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on State Street from $158.50 to $176.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $191.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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