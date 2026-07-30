Stempoint Capital LP Has $34.94 Million Stock Position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Stempoint Capital LP trimmed its position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,791 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,992 shares during the period. Abivax makes up approximately 6.7% of Stempoint Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stempoint Capital LP owned 0.39% of Abivax worth $34,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABVX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abivax by 155.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Abivax by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abivax by 661.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 396 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abivax by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abivax in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

Abivax Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.87. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $148.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts expect that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abivax from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Abivax from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABVX

Abivax Company Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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