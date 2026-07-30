Stempoint Capital LP Sells 207,850 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Stempoint Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 207,850 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.6% of Stempoint Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stempoint Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8%

XENE opened at $63.10 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,973.44. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $77,318.70. The trade was a 44.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on XENE

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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