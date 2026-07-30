Stempoint Capital LP Sells 329,125 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Stempoint Capital LP cut its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,075 shares of the company's stock after selling 329,125 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Stempoint Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stempoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.31% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 480,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $10,944,669.60. Following the sale, the director owned 875,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,962,034.48. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and sold 1,665,542 shares valued at $36,321,576. Insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

DYN opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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