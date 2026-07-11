Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Stake in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 48.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company's stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Science Applications International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. Science Applications International Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 5.55%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Science Applications International's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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