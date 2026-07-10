Stephens Inc. AR Invests $1.38 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,477 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,884 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $85.35 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.17.

View Our Latest Report on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report).

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