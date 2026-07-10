STERIS plc $STE Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 652.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in STERIS were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STE

STERIS Trading Up 3.1%

STERIS stock opened at $215.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.14 and a 12 month high of $269.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.03). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. STERIS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 1,374 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $291,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,493,164. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $310,284.31. Following the sale, the director owned 38,964 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,347.64. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $1,554,051. Insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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