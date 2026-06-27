Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 39,177 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $31,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,368 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell reported strong cash generation, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 operating cash flow nearly doubling to a record $638.8 million, supporting the view that AI and data-center demand are translating into real financial performance.

Marvell reported strong cash generation, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 operating cash flow nearly doubling to a record $638.8 million, supporting the view that AI and data-center demand are translating into real financial performance. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remained constructive, including BofA raising its price target on MRVL to $365 from $240 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment around AI-chip exposure.

Recent analyst coverage remained constructive, including BofA raising its price target on MRVL to $365 from $240 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment around AI-chip exposure. Positive Sentiment: Technical commentary said MRVL broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often read as a short-term bullish signal. Article Title

Technical commentary said MRVL broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often read as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, which is modest and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Article Title

Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, which is modest and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed MRVL as still having upside potential after its strong year-to-date move, but also noted that valuation is becoming harder to justify versus peers like Broadcom. Article Title

Several articles framed MRVL as still having upside potential after its strong year-to-date move, but also noted that valuation is becoming harder to justify versus peers like Broadcom. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said Wall Street is dumping some of the biggest AI winners as tech sentiment weakens, which is pressuring Marvell along with other high-momentum semiconductor names. Article Title

Market commentary said Wall Street is dumping some of the biggest AI winners as tech sentiment weakens, which is pressuring Marvell along with other high-momentum semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appeared cautious after Barron’s highlighted that Marvell’s new CFO, Dan Durn, sold stock in his first open-market transaction since joining the company, adding to concerns that the AI rally may be overheating. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,127 shares of company stock worth $25,874,325. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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