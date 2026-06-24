Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $892.25 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.07 and a 12 month high of $1,005.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.74.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRL

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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