Stifel Financial Corporation $SF is Access Investment Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises approximately 4.2% of Access Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Access Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Stifel Financial worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 481 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Insider Activity

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Maryam S. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,736.80. The trade was a 45.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $83.08 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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