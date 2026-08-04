Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Position Boosted by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 248,935 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.32% of Stifel Financial worth $36,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stifel Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 430.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,993 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 60,042 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 134,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company's stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Stifel Financial stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.Stifel Financial's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Maryam S. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $372,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,729 shares in the company, valued at $453,736.80. This trade represents a 45.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SF

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stifel Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stifel Financial wasn't on the list.

While Stifel Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here