Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,590 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 117.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc's holdings in Oracle were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day moving average of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $415.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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