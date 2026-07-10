Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 45,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 484.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $437.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $425.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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