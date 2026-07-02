Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,155 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock worth $849,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $352.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.2%

GE opened at $374.53 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $243.34 and a 12 month high of $379.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $319.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.03. The company has a market cap of $390.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here