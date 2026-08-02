Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612,781 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 161,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.59% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $52,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company's stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $43,637.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,675.70. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $54,891.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,064,979.08. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.00.

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Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.20% and a negative return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.48 million. Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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