Stone Wealth Partners Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Stone Wealth Partners' holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Retirement Advice LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,745,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GuidedMoney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Sonoma Allocations LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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