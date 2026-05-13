Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO Acquires Shares of 2,784 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,458,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced it is shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, the highest-capacity commercially available SSD, underscoring demand for its storage products. Article Title

Micron announced it is shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, the highest-capacity commercially available SSD, underscoring demand for its storage products. Positive Sentiment: Micron began sampling a 256GB DDR5 RDIMM for AI and data-center workloads, supporting the bullish case for memory demand. Article Title

Micron began sampling a 256GB DDR5 RDIMM for AI and data-center workloads, supporting the bullish case for memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Samsung labor disruption concerns could tighten global DRAM and NAND supply, improving Micron’s pricing power and margin outlook. Article Title

Samsung labor disruption concerns could tighten global DRAM and NAND supply, improving Micron’s pricing power and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterated bullish views on MU, with recent Buy/Outperform calls and targets near $1,000 or higher reflecting confidence in AI-driven earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts reiterated bullish views on MU, with recent Buy/Outperform calls and targets near $1,000 or higher reflecting confidence in AI-driven earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Micron’s sharp rally has made the stock look stretched in the short term, so traders may see near-term volatility or consolidation. Article Title

Some commentary says Micron’s sharp rally has made the stock look stretched in the short term, so traders may see near-term volatility or consolidation. Neutral Sentiment: Broader chip-sector weakness and profit-taking hit memory names on Tuesday, which can pressure MU despite the longer-term bullish trend. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $766.58 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The business's 50-day moving average price is $456.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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