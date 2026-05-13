Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO Invests $527,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 66,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,204 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Argos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $3,643,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC continues to be highlighted as a key AI infrastructure winner, with commentary saying the next phase of AI build-out should deepen demand for its advanced chips and strengthen its long-term competitive position.

TSMC continues to be highlighted as a key AI infrastructure winner, with commentary saying the next phase of AI build-out should deepen demand for its advanced chips and strengthen its long-term competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market coverage remains supportive, including reports that TSMC carries a consensus “Buy” rating and bullish price targets, which can help investor sentiment. Article Title

Analyst and market coverage remains supportive, including reports that TSMC carries a consensus “Buy” rating and bullish price targets, which can help investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: A recent insider filing showed CEO Che-Chia Wei bought additional TSMC shares, a modest but constructive sign of confidence from management. Article Title

A recent insider filing showed CEO Che-Chia Wei bought additional TSMC shares, a modest but constructive sign of confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled a major capital injection for its Arizona unit and approved a large capacity expansion, reinforcing its commitment to U.S. manufacturing and future growth capacity. Article Title

The company also unveiled a major capital injection for its Arizona unit and approved a large capacity expansion, reinforcing its commitment to U.S. manufacturing and future growth capacity. Positive Sentiment: One article argued TSMC could be one of the smartest AI bets in the market, pointing to meaningful upside if AI demand stays strong. Article Title

One article argued TSMC could be one of the smartest AI bets in the market, pointing to meaningful upside if AI demand stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that TSMC’s valuation has run up sharply this year, so investors are debating whether the stock is still attractively priced after its strong performance.

Some coverage noted that TSMC’s valuation has run up sharply this year, so investors are debating whether the stock is still attractively priced after its strong performance. Negative Sentiment: A bearish take warned TSMC has become a crowded trade and could be vulnerable to profit-taking if AI capex slows, supply constraints worsen, or geopolitical risks intensify. Article Title

A bearish take warned TSMC has become a crowded trade and could be vulnerable to profit-taking if AI capex slows, supply constraints worsen, or geopolitical risks intensify. Negative Sentiment: First Eagle Investment also disclosed a significant reduction in its TSMC stake, which may add to near-term selling pressure. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $397.16 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $362.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $420.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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